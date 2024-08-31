Previous
Extremely Acanaceous by mcsiegle
Photo 3477

Extremely Acanaceous

My get pushed challenge was texture in nature. Also..a belated used of the “A” word.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
952% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Perfect
September 1st, 2024  
katy ace
I think it’s a perfect illustration of the word. Those are some wicked looking spikes.
September 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Perfect two for one.
September 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise