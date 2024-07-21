Previous
Cats try their hand at Chagall by mcsiegle
Photo 3453

Cats try their hand at Chagall

The get pushed challenge given to me was a “fine arts portrait” of one or both of our kitties —Babe and Bug. I don’t know if this qualifies as a proper portrait since the cats are just elements of the whole. But we discussed the possibilities and they agreed we would go for something inspired by Chagall. My attempt using watercolor (cheap tray of watercolors) and a bit of acrylic is pretty crude. But it was fun to try. They just played with the catnip mouse toy and new catnip fish toys while I tried to get action shots. The shot of both of them at top was taken while they were lounging atop the climber/scratcher and before the project had taken shape, but reminded me of some of the people floating in Chagall’s skies.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
946% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Does it count as portrait? It’s all I’ve got.
July 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise