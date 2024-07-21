Cats try their hand at Chagall

The get pushed challenge given to me was a “fine arts portrait” of one or both of our kitties —Babe and Bug. I don’t know if this qualifies as a proper portrait since the cats are just elements of the whole. But we discussed the possibilities and they agreed we would go for something inspired by Chagall. My attempt using watercolor (cheap tray of watercolors) and a bit of acrylic is pretty crude. But it was fun to try. They just played with the catnip mouse toy and new catnip fish toys while I tried to get action shots. The shot of both of them at top was taken while they were lounging atop the climber/scratcher and before the project had taken shape, but reminded me of some of the people floating in Chagall’s skies.