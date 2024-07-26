Previous
One view from the Terrace at Memorial Union... by mcsiegle
One view from the Terrace at Memorial Union...

at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Taken on the 8th of July looking out at the lake. There were some piers that were open and a couple that were locked, like this one. Filling in an empty place in this week.
Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
