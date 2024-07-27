Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3454
something/nothing
The get pushed challenge given to me by Northy was to depict “Nothing.” I had a hard time, as is evident here, figuring out how to show “nothing” independent of its opposite. I’m posting two things—neither of which I’m thrilled with, but they’ll do.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
2
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4736
photos
113
followers
109
following
946% complete
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
611
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
something
,
nothing
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-625
Mary Siegle
ace
@northy
A little something for you…with a scoop of nothing on the side.
July 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
An interesting and great response to the challenge.
July 28th, 2024
