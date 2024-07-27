something/nothing

Previous
The get pushed challenge given to me by Northy was to depict “Nothing.” I had a hard time, as is evident here, figuring out how to show “nothing” independent of its opposite. I’m posting two things—neither of which I’m thrilled with, but they’ll do.
27th July 2024

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
Mary Siegle
Mary Siegle
@northy A little something for you…with a scoop of nothing on the side.
July 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
An interesting and great response to the challenge.
July 28th, 2024  
