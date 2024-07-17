Previous
Cat food cans in the sink by mcsiegle
Photo 611

Cat food cans in the sink

A few of many. “Babe” and “Bug” are eating us out of house and home. This is the B&W cropped original for these:
https://365project.org/mcsiegle/365/2024-07-17
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise