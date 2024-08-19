Previous
Experiment by mcsiegle
Photo 613

Experiment

Experimenting with “live” shot of a crucifix and timed screenshot of “loop” mode. I’ve also posted a version converted to black and white. Not sure which I prefer.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
167% complete

Photo Details

