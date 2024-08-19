Sign up
Previous
Photo 613
Experiment
Experimenting with “live” shot of a crucifix and timed screenshot of “loop” mode. I’ve also posted a version converted to black and white. Not sure which I prefer.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
0
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4753
photos
111
followers
107
following
167% complete
606
607
608
609
610
611
612
613
3465
3466
612
3467
613
3468
3469
3470
