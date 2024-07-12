The differences

Someone suggested that I post my "Spot the Differences" photo in BW with selective coloring showing the six differences. So, here's what was different. On the top shelf, I removed the "Complete Works of Shakespeare" that was sitting on top of the "Etymological Dictionary of the English Language." And I turned the middle copy of "Crop Circles" upside down. (I don't know why they have three copies.) I also moved the small rock from the bottom shelf to the top. On the bottom shelf, I replaced the rock with a shell, stood the medallion on the left up instead of lying flat, turned the "Myth of the Goddess" so that the spine was toward the wall--showing instead the page ends with sticky notes marking some pages. And I put "Oxymoronica" on top of "Metaphors be With You" instead of beneath it.