Reaching back about a month, I went to Salina on a spur of the moment quest for an item no longer offered online or available in the Hobby Lobby here in Manhattan, but still on the shelf at the Salina store. When I’d finished my shopping, I stopped at the iconic Salina burger spot, the Cozy Inn. Similar to White Castle it was begun in 1922, the same year my mother was born in Salina. Like White Castle burgers, you could “buy ‘em by the sack” and could not get them without the onions. My Cozy burger really hit the spot. I shared part of the bun with a bunch of little birds hanging around in hopes I’d do just that.
