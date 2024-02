A wider look at the door with defective finish on the one side. (See the photo on my main 365 album. https://365project.org/mcsiegle/365/2024-02-29 ) The upstairs bathroom door swings outward, contrary to the usual. Because of the new layout in the bathroom, there's no room for it to swing inward. The darkened doorway seen here is looking into Dan's bedroom (when he stays over). The doorway into the bathroom is to the left at an angle to the bedroom door, which opens inward as is normal.