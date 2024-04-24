8 - 1 = 7

I did want to get back to family treasures and thought perhaps they'd like to play with the little metal "put and take" spinner (a six-sided English language dreidel). I believe mom said it had been my granddad's when he was a boy. They were a bit underwhelmed by its size and I decided I could expand on the "add and subtract" theme by also introducing them to an old abacus that had, if my memory serves, been my great aunt's (Auntie Ann, whose spoons featured in another recent photo). She was an Army nurse and had served in the Philippines in the 20's and also in Japan following a catastrophic earthquake. I loved going to her house, as she had so many interesting things on her shelves.



Back to the chocolates. They were moderately interested in the abacus and a couple of them eventually tried it out, but found it awkward to manipulate. One little chocolate went off, totally bored by the "old fashioned stuff" and said it was going to use the calculator on my phone instead. The doofus! It wasn't going to find my phone. I was using the phone to take this picture!