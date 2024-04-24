Previous
8 - 1 = 7 by mcsiegle
Photo 535

8 - 1 = 7

I did want to get back to family treasures and thought perhaps they'd like to play with the little metal "put and take" spinner (a six-sided English language dreidel). I believe mom said it had been my granddad's when he was a boy. They were a bit underwhelmed by its size and I decided I could expand on the "add and subtract" theme by also introducing them to an old abacus that had, if my memory serves, been my great aunt's (Auntie Ann, whose spoons featured in another recent photo). She was an Army nurse and had served in the Philippines in the 20's and also in Japan following a catastrophic earthquake. I loved going to her house, as she had so many interesting things on her shelves.

Back to the chocolates. They were moderately interested in the abacus and a couple of them eventually tried it out, but found it awkward to manipulate. One little chocolate went off, totally bored by the "old fashioned stuff" and said it was going to use the calculator on my phone instead. The doofus! It wasn't going to find my phone. I was using the phone to take this picture!
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
You have some interesting treasures.
April 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise