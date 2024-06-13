Previous
Petals by mcsiegle
Photo 3423

Petals

Annie gave me the get pushed challenge of choosinf one of the June words from 6/10 - 6/16. One of those was petals. Here is one of two shots featuring petals.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Mary Siegle

Mary Siegle ace
@annied The first of two.
June 17th, 2024  
Annie D ace
gorgeous petals - they are a beautiful colour
June 17th, 2024  
Kathy ace
I have these in my yard. I like the color blue - but beware it will stain.
June 17th, 2024  
