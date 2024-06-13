Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3423
Petals
Annie gave me the get pushed challenge of choosinf one of the June words from 6/10 - 6/16. One of those was petals. Here is one of two shots featuring petals.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4702
photos
113
followers
109
following
938% complete
View this month »
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
14th June 2024 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
petals
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-619
Mary Siegle
ace
@annied
The first of two.
June 17th, 2024
Annie D
ace
gorgeous petals - they are a beautiful colour
June 17th, 2024
Kathy
ace
I have these in my yard. I like the color blue - but beware it will stain.
June 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close