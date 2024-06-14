Sign up
Previous
Photo 3424
Petals (plus a visitor)
Annie gave me the get pushed challenge of choosinf one of the June words from 6/10 - 6/16. One of those was petals. Here is one of two shots featuring petals.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
3
0
Mary Siegle
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Tags
petals
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-619
Mary Siegle
@annied
Here are petals. I didn’t have too many blooms in my yard and not enough time to go out looking. I hope you like these two.
June 17th, 2024
Annie D
they are both great - I am partial to this one because yellow is my favourite colour and I also like the focus and detail
June 17th, 2024
Kathy
Good look at the petals and the photobomber.
June 17th, 2024
