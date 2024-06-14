Previous
Petals (plus a visitor) by mcsiegle
Photo 3424

Petals (plus a visitor)

Annie gave me the get pushed challenge of choosinf one of the June words from 6/10 - 6/16. One of those was petals. Here is one of two shots featuring petals.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
938% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@annied Here are petals. I didn’t have too many blooms in my yard and not enough time to go out looking. I hope you like these two.
June 17th, 2024  
Annie D ace
they are both great - I am partial to this one because yellow is my favourite colour and I also like the focus and detail
June 17th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Good look at the petals and the photobomber.
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise