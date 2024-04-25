7 - 1 = 6

So...Jackie's legographers, Vikki's pigs, and Katy's Double Decker candy bar have all sat in on Pigmania/Pass the Pigs games this month. My chocolates naturally wanted to meet the gang too. Sadly Jackie was not with us this week. But the rest of us had a pleasant meetup--with MOST of the chocolates--all except for one who had wandered away before the game to chat with my pigs and didn't get to meet the human friends. Once the game started, everyone was too busy playing to go through introductions again just on its behalf. Sue won three games in a row--a Hat Trick! But I won the first game and the chocolates were pretty excited about that.