6 - 1 = 5

Five of the chocolates were standing on the wooden counter, which (who are we trying fool?) almost never looks this clear, looking for the 6th and calling for it. Then they saw coming toward them a purple saltwater taffy who said he’d been sent to tell them that the prodigal chocolate wouldn’t be coming back anytime soon. It was hanging out with a large crowd of stockpiled sweets and having too much fun to want to finish the April 30-shots series.



Well, shoot! I might as well throw in the fact that the tray propped up in the background was a wedding gift received by my parents. I can’t remember who gave it to them, but I can look it up on the list in their wedding book. Not gonna do that now, though… The glass chicken dish was Frank’s mom’s.

