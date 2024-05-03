Previous
Peony by mcsiegle
Peony

Taken on my way through the back yard to the car. By the time I get back home from Wisconsin, I suppose this will have finished blooming.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
May 5th, 2024  
katy ace
Oh, Mary! This is beautiful. Hopefully there will be some more there when you return.
May 5th, 2024  
