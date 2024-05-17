Sign up
Photo 3411
String Plus
For my get pushed challenge, which was to do something for the mundane challenge. I ran the mundane pictures through the KaleidaCam app for fun.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Tags
mcs-gp
,
mundane-string
,
get-pushed-615
Mary Siegle
ace
@allsop
I hope you like this.
May 18th, 2024
