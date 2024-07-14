Previous
Closer look at some of what I had in this photo: https://365project.org/mcsiegle/365/2024-07-13 The fan and goofy sunglasses were bundled with some pronoun-related buttons and labeled HIGH FASHION -- what a coincidence for my get pushed challenge from Andrew @allsop which was fashion! Just a note on the earrings that were made by a friend and SweetWood member (not the same who I referred to as having made and gifted me with necklaces -- we have many talented folks at SweetWood!) These earrings are little naked dancing ladies. I love them, but there are few places I'd probably wear them besides out at SweetWood. Most probably NOT to Sunday Mass at my Catholic parish. 🤣 🤪
Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
Mary Siegle ace
@allsop Here you go. NOW I'm going to bed -- which I should have done at least two hours ago. 🤣
July 15th, 2024  
