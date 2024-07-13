Fashion SweetWood style

The challenge Andrew @allsop
gave me was "Fashion." I previously posted a picture I took on Monday https://365project.org/mcsiegle/365/2024-07-11
It was taken quickly and with only a superficial look at the art exhibit. Comments by Suzanne @ankers70
and Andrew and links they posted to the artist's website and work led me to think further about the subject of fashion (clothes and other adornments and the decisions we make to wear or not as the case may be) and the part it plays in the formation of self-identity and self-acceptance.
I spent the first week of this month at "Freedom Festival" -- annual gathering at SweetWood in Wisconsin, the neoPagan land and community I have been a part of for over 25 years. SweetWood is a clothing optional site, meaning that nudity (to whatever degree) is an option. Out of site of the public road, clothes can be worn or not, as desired and/or in response to weather. Throughout the week there were a few individuals who spent a good deal of time fully or partially naked -- enjoying the freedom not available in other places. I spent most of my time at least mostly clothed. For the closing circle I was dressed much as you see me here, but minus the fan and goofy sunglasses, instead adorned with one or more necklaces made for me by a friend.
The bright sarong, inexpertly draped as a skirt, I bought from a friend and SweetWood member who vends clothing each year. Wearing things like this, especial in ritual circle, lifts the experience out of my normal day-to-day life.
Back to the issue of clothing optional -- at times when there is mention of social nudity, someone will say If I took my clothes off, you wouldn't want to see it! And I find that sad that the old narrow standards of beauty and ugliness are still so entrenched with many people not happy with their bodies. Young women, in particular, receive so many unrealistic messages from social media etc as to what they have to strive for to be attractive.
I'm not saying you have to get naked to feel comfortable in your own skin, but I find it very liberating and inspiring to look around me at people old and young, skinny and fat (even obese), and wonder at the real beauty of the human body in all those different shapes, sizes, colors etc. Clothed or in various stages of undress, even when various bits are now sagging or wrinkling -- my God, we are all so beautiful!