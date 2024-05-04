Previous
Cranberry glass — and me by mcsiegle
Photo 3408

Cranberry glass — and me

Another from club member Barbara’s collection of beautiful glass and china. The reflection is for my get pushed challenge.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
933% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow - definitely cranberry
May 5th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
An intriguing image
May 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise