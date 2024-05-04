Sign up
Previous
Photo 3408
Cranberry glass — and me
Another from club member Barbara’s collection of beautiful glass and china. The reflection is for my get pushed challenge.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
2
2
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4658
photos
113
followers
108
following
933% complete
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
542
3405
3406
543
544
3407
545
3408
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
1st May 2024 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-613
Lesley
ace
Wow - definitely cranberry
May 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
An intriguing image
May 5th, 2024
