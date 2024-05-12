Previous
Wet bark by ankers70
16 / 365

Wet bark

Mary Siegle @mcsiegle challenged me to photograph something natural so I raced out in the rain just after we arrived home to capture lichen and small life on wet eucalyptus bark. Not the most inspired pic but hope this will satisfy the challenge.



12th May 2024 12th May 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise