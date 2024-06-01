Sign up
18 / 365
Against the sun
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
challenged me to photograph into the sun for a silhouette or sun flare. This is the outcome: Melbourne silhouetted against the sun with a very small sun flare. Hope this will meet your challenge, Jackie.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1134
photos
131
followers
135
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Challenges etc
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
1st June 2024 5:06pm
Tags
get-pushed-618
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great way to achieve the challenge.
June 8th, 2024
