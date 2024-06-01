Previous
Against the sun by ankers70
Against the sun

JackieR @30pics4jackiesdiamond challenged me to photograph into the sun for a silhouette or sun flare. This is the outcome: Melbourne silhouetted against the sun with a very small sun flare. Hope this will meet your challenge, Jackie.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a great way to achieve the challenge.
June 8th, 2024  
