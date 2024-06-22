Sign up
Photo 1128
Old sheepyards
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
6
3
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1147
photos
133
followers
136
following
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
21st June 2024 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
June 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture with a dramatic atmosphere
June 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I really like this in black and white
June 21st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
June 21st, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Awesome B&W!
June 21st, 2024
Lesley
ace
Oh very nice
June 21st, 2024
