The bell that Vincent rang

Vincent Van Gogh (1853–1890) spent a year at the mental hospital (St Paul Asylum) in St Remy-de-Provence, arriving there on 31st May 1889 and ringing this doorbell to enter the closed infirmary. He painted some 150 paintings in his year in the hospital including his bluebell and almond blossom paintings.



I found this little bell very moving, especially when I considered the work he was inspired to do while here and that he died soon after leaving the hospital .



Still sorting travel pics from March–May 2024. And apologies for not commenting, responding etc. I am in loco parentis for teenage grandchildren at present!

