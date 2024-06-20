Previous
The bell that Vincent rang by ankers70
Photo 1126

The bell that Vincent rang

Vincent Van Gogh (1853–1890) spent a year at the mental hospital (St Paul Asylum) in St Remy-de-Provence, arriving there on 31st May 1889 and ringing this doorbell to enter the closed infirmary. He painted some 150 paintings in his year in the hospital including his bluebell and almond blossom paintings.

I found this little bell very moving, especially when I considered the work he was inspired to do while here and that he died soon after leaving the hospital .

Still sorting travel pics from March–May 2024. And apologies for not commenting, responding etc. I am in loco parentis for teenage grandchildren at present!
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
308% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Nice B&W and love the history just the same
June 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
June 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a moving shot. It doesn't look like a very bright and cheerful place does it.
June 19th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful in mono
June 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing life story, so moving
June 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise