Rule of odds 2 by ankers70
Photo 1224

Rule of odds 2

Anther shot I did in response to the challenge from April @aecasey to use the rule of odds in a photo.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
September 25th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
works for me suzanne
September 25th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Nice
September 25th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely.
September 25th, 2024  
