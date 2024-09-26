Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1224
Rule of odds 2
Anther shot I did in response to the challenge from April
@aecasey
to use the rule of odds in a photo.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1246
photos
137
followers
146
following
335% complete
View this month »
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
D-LUX 5
Taken
25th September 2024 9:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract-83
,
get-pushed-634
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
September 25th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
works for me suzanne
September 25th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Nice
September 25th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely.
September 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close