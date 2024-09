Lots of arrangements being made yesterday for the Grand Final parade in Melbourne today. And for non Victorians, today is Grand Final Eve holiday because tomorrow is the AFL Grand Final. For those wondering why there might be a public holiday for a sports event (and I am one of them) there's a little more information here: https://publicholidays.com.au/afl-grand-final-holiday/ And, it's not long until we will have a national public holiday for another sporting event, the Melbourne Cup!