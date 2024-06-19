Sign up
Previous
Photo 1125
Winter vines
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
4
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1144
photos
132
followers
135
following
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
17th June 2024 6:46pm
Phil Howcroft
ace
they look a bit poorly Suzanne
June 18th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful texture
June 18th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
June 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Rather evil looking !! until they start to leaf !
June 18th, 2024
