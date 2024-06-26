Previous
Setting off by ankers70
Photo 1132

Setting off

The start of yesterday's walk exploring the vestiges of gold mining around Berringa, Victoria.

More info: https://www.victorianplaces.com.au/berringa
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

