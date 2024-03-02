Sign up
Previous
15 / 365
Portrait
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
challenged me to take a heafd and shoulders portrait. Hope this satisfies the challenger and the intent of the challenge.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
2
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1033
photos
118
followers
127
following
4% complete
View this month »
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
15
1016
1017
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Challenges etc
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
2nd March 2024 8:07am
Tags
get-pushed-604
Rob Z
ace
Such a different pov - and such great lighting.
March 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So nicely done.
March 1st, 2024
