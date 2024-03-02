Previous
Portrait by ankers70
Portrait

Andrew-Bede Allsop @allsop challenged me to take a heafd and shoulders portrait. Hope this satisfies the challenger and the intent of the challenge.



2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Rob Z ace
Such a different pov - and such great lighting.
March 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So nicely done.
March 1st, 2024  
