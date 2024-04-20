A must visit for us in Paris, was Frank Gehry's magnificent LVF building on the edge of the Bois de Boulogne. It's incredibly hard convey in a single photo so I have used the opportunity to respond to the challenge from JackieR @30picsforjackie'sdiamond to make a collage of holiday pics or one day. This is my collage of a highlight of our last day in Paris. I hope it will meet the challenge set by JackieR as I am not very good at collages. I wanted to show in the collage the way the building sits in the clouds. One view back from the building is towards La Defense and the Grande Arche de la Défense shown in my photo yesterday ( https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2024-04-19#comment-35892935)
The LVF building was completed in October 2014. the complexity of the design meant that more than 100 engineers and some 2000 craftsmen and women were involved, and there were over 30 patents registered as a result of the innovative technology required to create the structure. The final cost was a staggering 800million Euros.