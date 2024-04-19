The other Arch

At the other end of the Champs Elyssée and in a direct line and visible from the Arc de Triomphe is the Grande Arche de la Défense, a twentieth century version of the Arc de Triomphe. Instead of celebrating military victories it is dedicated to humanity and humanitarian ideals. It is truly monumental in the way that the other great Parisian icons are monumental. The Arche is 110 metres tall by 110 metres wide nd 112 metres deep and Notre Dame Cathedral could sit within its arch.
Designed by the Danish architect Johan-OttoVon Spreckelsen (1929–1987), the controversial project is now much loved and well visited. I really enjoyed our visit to the Arche, the esplanade and gardens and the view of the Arc de Triomphe in the distance.