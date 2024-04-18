Previous
Another Paris icon by ankers70
Photo 1063

Another Paris icon

The Louvre, Pyramid, in the main courtyard of the Louvre, designed by the architect I M Pei and completed in 1989.


180424
The Louvre, Pyramid, in the main courtyard of the Louvre, designed by the architect I M Pei and completed in 1989.

18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Love the POV choice and including the shadows. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely pov
April 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and pov!
April 18th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely pov and shot.
April 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise