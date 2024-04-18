Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1063
Another Paris icon
The Louvre, Pyramid, in the main courtyard of the Louvre, designed by the architect I M Pei and completed in 1989.
180424
The Louvre, Pyramid, in the main courtyard of the Louvre, designed by the architect I M Pei and completed in 1989.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1079
photos
124
followers
130
following
291% complete
View this month »
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
14th April 2024 9:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Brian
ace
Love the POV choice and including the shadows. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely pov
April 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and pov!
April 18th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely pov and shot.
April 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close