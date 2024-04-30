Bingley Five Rise Locks

This is the steepest staircase locks on the longest canal (205km) in the UK—along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. The 23 March 2024 marked the 250th anniversary of these wooden locks which lift boats 18 metres up or down. It takes about 45 minutes for boats to go through.



Now it's a peaceful scene but it must have been a busy and noisy scene when the canal was in full industrial operation connecting the industrial towns of Yorkshire and Lancashire to the ports of Liverpool and on to America. It also linked to the port of Hull and thus to Europe and other parts of the world. Then canal boats queued to use the locks.

