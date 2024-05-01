Previous
I do like a good viaduct! by ankers70
Photo 1076

I do like a good viaduct!

And this one at Whalley is a beauty! The beautiful 48-arched railway viaduct was built between 1846 and 1850 and required more than 6 million bricks. It is over 600 yards long and stands 70 feet above the valley of the River Calder, near the border of Lancashire and Yorkshire and just on the edge of the Forest of Bowland. It is still in use, today.

It was hard to get a good angle to convey the size and proportions of this structure but, from this position, I quite liked the way the trees arched as well.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
294% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

vaidas ace
Nice structure. It looks like a bit damaged and restored during the time (see zones close to squares) but good to hear it's in use.
May 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise