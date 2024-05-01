I do like a good viaduct!

And this one at Whalley is a beauty! The beautiful 48-arched railway viaduct was built between 1846 and 1850 and required more than 6 million bricks. It is over 600 yards long and stands 70 feet above the valley of the River Calder, near the border of Lancashire and Yorkshire and just on the edge of the Forest of Bowland. It is still in use, today.



It was hard to get a good angle to convey the size and proportions of this structure but, from this position, I quite liked the way the trees arched as well.

