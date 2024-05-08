Previous
Illusion by ankers70
Photo 1083

Illusion

'Trompe l'oeil' Mural on the back wall of the Gooderham Building (aka 'The Flat Iron Building'), Toronto, Canada, by Derek Michael Besant (2016). The mural gives the effect of a canvas hung on the back of the wall , fluttering in the wind.


8th May 2024 8th May 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise