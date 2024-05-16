Previous
Lost Lagoon by ankers70
Photo 1091

Lost Lagoon

Stanley Park, Vancouver, Canada
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Karen ace
That is a near-identical reflection - a very neat capture. Beautiful area.
May 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous reflections.
May 15th, 2024  
