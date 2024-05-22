Previous
Cathedral Place Vancouver by ankers70
Cathedral Place Vancouver

Designed by Paul Merrick 1991, the interior of this 23 storey Post-modern building is an architectural gem. This is the view looking out on Christ Church Cathedral.
Suzanne

I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Babs ace
Nice framing
May 21st, 2024  
