Previous
Photo 1097
Cathedral Place Vancouver
Designed by Paul Merrick 1991, the interior of this 23 storey Post-modern building is an architectural gem. This is the view looking out on Christ Church Cathedral.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
1
1
Suzanne
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
Views
4
1
1
365
Canon EOS M50m2
7th May 2024 7:27am
Babs
Nice framing
May 21st, 2024
