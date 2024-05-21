Previous
Vancouver by ankers70
Photo 1096

Vancouver

View of Downtown Vancouver, Canada, across Coal Harbour from the Vancouver Rowing Club.

Still sorting travel pics.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Suzanne

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice view- I really like the clouds and their reflection.
May 20th, 2024  
borof ace
Nice cityscape and reflection.
May 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice scene across the harbour.
May 20th, 2024  
