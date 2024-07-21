Previous
Reflecting urban reflections by ankers70
Reflecting urban reflections

I collected my favourite urban reflections photos, six of them as per the challenge, in a collage but then I couldn't resist making the collage itself look as though it was being reflected.

21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Suzanne

@ankers70
KWind ace
Super cool! FAV
July 20th, 2024  
