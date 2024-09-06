Ring of memory 2

For Get Pushed #631, Delwyn @dkbarnett challenged me to photograph a monument, trying to find a different or novel approach to the photograph.
Fortunately, we are in Canberra, ACT, for a couple of days and Canberra is well supplied with monuments.
This is a view of the Australian Vietnam Forces National Memorial in ANZAC Avenue, Canberra. It's dedicated to all those Australians who served in Vietnam 1962–1973. I took this photo looking upwards at the ring suspended 7 metres above the podium floor of the memorial. The symbolic ring is made of granite segments and suspended by cables. Sealed within one of the segments (it is marked with a simple cross), is a scroll upon which have been inscribed the names of the dead. The ring also recalls the rotors of the helicopters used to transport so many into the battlefields of Vietnam.
As suggested by Dave Archibald @darchibald, I have edited t to B&W and tagged it for the Black and White challenge.