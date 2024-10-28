Previous
The dishwasher at the night market by ankers70
Photo 1256

The dishwasher at the night market

Old city, Chiang Mai, Thailand.

28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Suzanne

@ankers70
Christine Sztukowski
Oh my😀
October 27th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊👍
October 27th, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim
Great night shot
October 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Great colours.
October 27th, 2024  
Babs
Looks as though he is pretty well organized.
October 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Great night shot - he looks well organised !
October 27th, 2024  
