Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond challenged me to respond to the word 'glitch' for Get Pushed #627. My life is so full of glitches of one kind or another it was hard to choose but a big one at the moment is my ongoing battle to completely master Photoshop. So here's a Photoshop Glitch. And given all that has happened this week, I am lucky even to have got to the challenge! So I hope Jackie will accept this response to her challenge.