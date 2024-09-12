Previous
Early morning crossing the Bolte Bridge by ankers70
Photo 1210

Early morning crossing the Bolte Bridge

Bolte Bridge, Melbourne
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
331% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
looks good , hope you were in the passenger seat !
September 11th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Driving?? Now that would be dangerous, Phil!!
September 11th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great sky and leading lines. And I like the Ferris Wheel peeking up at the end.
September 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great leading lines.
September 11th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice strong lines in this shot.
September 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise