Previous
Photo 1210
Early morning crossing the Bolte Bridge
Bolte Bridge, Melbourne
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
5
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1232
photos
134
followers
142
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
11th September 2024 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-151
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks good , hope you were in the passenger seat !
September 11th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Driving?? Now that would be dangerous, Phil!!
September 11th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great sky and leading lines. And I like the Ferris Wheel peeking up at the end.
September 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great leading lines.
September 11th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice strong lines in this shot.
September 11th, 2024
