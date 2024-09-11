Previous
Fountain by ankers70
Fountain

Detail, Canberra Times fountain, Civic, Canberra. Taken last week visiting Canberra.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling.
Phil Howcroft ace
I love the light in this
September 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Such a cool pov
September 10th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Thankyou. Just at sunset.
@phil_howcroft
September 10th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Thankyou!
@seattlite
September 10th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful capture and pov! Fav.
September 10th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional beauty
September 10th, 2024  
