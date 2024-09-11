Sign up
Previous
Photo 1209
Fountain
Detail, Canberra Times fountain, Civic, Canberra. Taken last week visiting Canberra.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
6
5
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Phil Howcroft
ace
I love the light in this
September 10th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Such a cool pov
September 10th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Thankyou. Just at sunset.
@phil_howcroft
September 10th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Thankyou!
@seattlite
September 10th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful capture and pov! Fav.
September 10th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional beauty
September 10th, 2024
