Previous
Photo 1208
The moody Monaro
Driving across the Monaro Plains en route to Canberra last week, with the moody grey light enhancing the yellows of the landscape and the road lines, and the red of the snow poles.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 9th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Just leaves you in awe
September 9th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
A desolate but beautiful place.
September 9th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
So much like our central Otago. Amazing.
September 9th, 2024
