The moody Monaro by ankers70
The moody Monaro

Driving across the Monaro Plains en route to Canberra last week, with the moody grey light enhancing the yellows of the landscape and the road lines, and the red of the snow poles.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 9th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Just leaves you in awe
September 9th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
A desolate but beautiful place.
September 9th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
So much like our central Otago. Amazing.
September 9th, 2024  
