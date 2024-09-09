Previous
Trees by ankers70
Trees

Liriodendron chinense (Chinese flowering tulip tree).National Arboretum, Canberra, ACT

9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Suzanne


@ankers70
Phil Howcroft ace
top quality mono
September 8th, 2024  
