Previous
Photo 1206
Outfall
Cotter Dam, ACT
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
3
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1228
photos
134
followers
142
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
6th September 2024 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Wow that’s awesome
September 7th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
The patterns in the falling water are wonderful.
September 7th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
this is mazing , love the composition
September 7th, 2024
