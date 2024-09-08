Previous
Outfall by ankers70
Photo 1206

Outfall

Cotter Dam, ACT
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
330% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow that’s awesome
September 7th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
The patterns in the falling water are wonderful.
September 7th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
this is mazing , love the composition
September 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise