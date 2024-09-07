Previous
Across time
Across time

Self-portrait (near Golgotha), Gauguin, 1896,NGA Canberra. I liked the layers in this photo, with the mysterious person watching Gauguin from behind in the portrait (RHS) and me watching the photographer from behind.
Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Susan Wakely ace
The mysterious person in the painting adds interest and intrigue. Great candid capture.
September 6th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Love your framing and thought process
September 6th, 2024  
gloria jones
Very nice.
Very nice.
September 6th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Nicely composed
Nicely composed
September 6th, 2024  
