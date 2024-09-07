Sign up
Photo 1205
Across time
Self-portrait (near Golgotha), Gauguin, 1896,NGA Canberra. I liked the layers in this photo, with the mysterious person watching Gauguin from behind in the portrait (RHS) and me watching the photographer from behind.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Susan Wakely
ace
The mysterious person in the painting adds interest and intrigue. Great candid capture.
September 6th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Love your framing and thought process
September 6th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Very nice.
September 6th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely composed
September 6th, 2024
