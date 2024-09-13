Previous
All that gleams is not gold . . . by ankers70
Photo 1211

All that gleams is not gold . . .

. . . sometimes it's purple as well!

For Get Pushed #632 JackieR challenged me to interpret a famous quotation in an image so here it is. I hope it meets Jackie's challenge.


13th September 2024 13th Sep 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
331% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise