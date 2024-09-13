Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1211
All that gleams is not gold . . .
. . . sometimes it's purple as well!
For Get Pushed #632 JackieR challenged me to interpret a famous quotation in an image so here it is. I hope it meets Jackie's challenge.
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1233
photos
134
followers
142
following
331% complete
View this month »
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
12th September 2024 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-151
,
get-pushed-632
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close