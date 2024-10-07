Previous
Finally…. by ankers70
Finally both a sunrise and internet. Hopefully this will satisfy Susan @wakelys challenge to take a photo of a sunrise or sunset. Sunrise at Ban Mae Khlang NW Thailand.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Suzanne

