Kuala Lumpur International Airport by ankers70
Kuala Lumpur International Airport

Waiting for flight to Chiang Mai
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
winghong_ho
Great shot. Chiang Mai is affected by flooding, just heard the news this morning.
October 6th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Yes we are now in Chiang Mai and where we were supposed to stay is under water so in different accommodation. Very wet here. @wh2021
October 6th, 2024  
