Previous
Photo 1234
Kuala Lumpur International Airport
Waiting for flight to Chiang Mai
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
2
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1256
photos
136
followers
145
following
338% complete
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
5th October 2024 12:18pm
winghong_ho
Great shot. Chiang Mai is affected by flooding, just heard the news this morning.
October 6th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Yes we are now in Chiang Mai and where we were supposed to stay is under water so in different accommodation. Very wet here.
@wh2021
October 6th, 2024
